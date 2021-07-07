RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police issued an alert Wednesday about a registered sex offender who has already been arrested three times this year for peeping into occupied homes in Riverside.

Charles Lee McKay, 54, is currently homeless and stays in the neighborhoods near Monroe Street, between Victoria and Arlington avenues, according to Riverside police. McKay is a registered sex offender with three prior convictions of indecent exposure dating back to 1995.

However, due to current statutes, McKay’s sex offender registration information is not required to be on the Megan’s Law website – even though his criminal history includes his entering the apartment or house he was peeping, Riverside police officials said.

Since March of this year, police say they have arrested McKay three times for peeping in a senior residential community in the 4200 block of Monroe Street, and a fourth time at a condominium complex in the 200 block of East Alessandro Boulevard. According to police, McKay even went back to the Monroe Street community and peeped into a window a second time after being arrested.

McKay has been issued a “notice to appear” citation for these recent arrests, but police say he is not wanted at this time for other crimes or failing to register as a sex offender.

Peeking into an inhabited building while loitering on private property is a misdemeanor punishable up to 6 months in jail, and or a fine up to $1,000 – and there are no enhancement laws that make multiple convictions of this crime a felony. Even so, Riverside police investigators believe there may be more victims of peeping who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who may have seen someone peeking into their windows or has seen McKay in their neighborhood can call the Riverside Police Department’s Safety Communications Center at (951) 354-2007.