LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board’s new official city logo left Angelenos divided Wednesday.

The logo features “Los Angeles” written in cursive, fading from pink to teal below a setting sun.

Some people on social media expressed excitement about the logo.

I’m fully obsessed with LA’s new tourism logo pic.twitter.com/1E2DSsBzmm — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 8, 2021

Shepard Fairey's studio designs the new LA Tourism logo and I'm not disappointed. https://t.co/5ogohKNf1O pic.twitter.com/j59RxryM7g — Frank ☼ Bach (@francois_bach) July 7, 2021

The new logo for Discover LA is spot on. https://t.co/fUWwfnhxrS — Andy Walden (@visitandy) July 7, 2021

Others compared the new design to the “Miami Vice” logo and said it transported them to the 19080’s.

Feels like they applied the "Miami Vice" font to the new LA logo… 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/nETdzi6CUl pic.twitter.com/jvSU1QBqjl — James Whittle (@jtwhittle10) July 2, 2021

new logo for LA tourism is going to time warp us back to the 80s or die trying pic.twitter.com/MuSZRChKes — Max Rebo’s Roadie (@KevKoeser) July 4, 2021

This new #LosAngeles logo looks like what you'd get if you asked a Midwesterner to design it and all they knew about LA was Baywatch. pic.twitter.com/276J9YAJg0 — Tom Remes (@tremes15) July 6, 2021

Other people were just surprised that the city even had a logo.

LA had a logo? What was it? — G A B R I E L L A (@thegabbydiaz) July 7, 2021

The board updated the logo as a welcome back to tourism after a “lost year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The logo was quietly unveiled June 16, just after California and Los Angeles County dropped most COVID-19 restrictions.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect to unveil a fresh look for L.A. as we once again roll out the red carpet for visitors,” said Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer for Los Angeles Tourism.

“Los Angeles continues to evolve right before our eyes. As we emerge from this horrible pandemic, we continue to create those memorable experiences that visitors from around the globe cherish.”

The logo was designed by House Industries and Studio Number One, which was founded by artist Shepard Fairey.

“When you say ‘Los Angeles’ it doesn’t necessarily mean just a city,” Fairey said. “It’s a whole mindset, a vibe, a culture. And as an Angeleno, it was exciting to me to take on the creative challenge of designing a mark representing all the things that Los Angeles means to people.”

