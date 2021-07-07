CARSON (CBSLA) — The Carson Sheriff’s Station and the City of Carson are hosting a catalytic converter theft prevention event on Saturday, July 17.
The event will run from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.
All participants will have their catalytic converters etched with a unique identifying number at no cost.
The etching acts as a theft deterrent and will also provide law enforcement with valuable information should it be stolen and later located by law enforcement personnel.
To attend, people must bring their vehicle, their driver’s license, and a copy of their vehicle’s registration.
Registration is encouraged and appointments are limited. People can register here.
People with questions can contact the Carson Sheriff’s Station Community Relations Office at (310) 847-8386.