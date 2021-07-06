MOORPARK (CBSLA) – Three men were arrested and hundreds of marijuana plants were seized, along with guns and ammo, in a raid on an illegal marijuana operation near Moorpark earlier this month.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reports that the raid was conducted July 1 at a grow operation located in the 8700 block of West Los Angeles Avenue, where deputies located multiple greenhouses, an irrigation system and a power supply.
Detectives seized four handguns, three rifles, a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition, along with 450 marijuana plants, 10 pounds of dried marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sixty-year-old Gary Rodriguez, 30-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Antonio Estrada were arrested on drugs and weapons charges, the sheriff’s office reports.