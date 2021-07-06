CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, Marijuana, Moorpark

MOORPARK (CBSLA) – Three men were arrested and hundreds of marijuana plants were seized, along with guns and ammo, in a raid on an illegal marijuana operation near Moorpark earlier this month.

An illegal marijuana operation which was raided near Moorpark, Calif., on July 1, 2021. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reports that the raid was conducted July 1 at a grow operation located in the 8700 block of West Los Angeles Avenue, where deputies located multiple greenhouses, an irrigation system and a power supply.

Detectives seized four handguns, three rifles, a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition, along with 450 marijuana plants, 10 pounds of dried marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sixty-year-old Gary Rodriguez, 30-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Antonio Estrada were arrested on drugs and weapons charges, the sheriff’s office reports.