LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a two-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted by his father in Lake Elsinore, who also happens to be a homicide suspect.
The alert for Celestine Stoot III was issued at around 6:30 p.m. He is believed to be with his father, 42-year-old Celestine Stoot, Jr.
Stoot Jr. is a homicide suspect. Authorities did not disclose the nature of the charges he is wanted on.
The two were still at large as of Tuesday morning.
The elder Stoot was described as a 42-year-old Black male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima with California license plate number 8VQU461. The vehicle may also have a temporary dealer plate number U335133.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-245-3300, or 911.