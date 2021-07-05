LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Renowned film director and producer Richard Donner, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 91.

Donner passed away Monday, Variety reports. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Donner directed several blockbuster films, including 1978’s “Superman,” the “Lethal Weapon” series, “The Omen,” “The Goonies” and “Scrooged.”

He also produced the “Free Willy” series, 2000’s “X-Men” and 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

He directed numerous episodes of television including the likes “Gilligan’s Island,” “Perry Mason,” “Get Smart” and “the Twilight Zone.”

Steven Spielberg, who worked with Donner on “The Goonies,” released a statement which read:

“Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and, of course, the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

“The Goonies” star Sean Astin tweeted, “Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine. He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.”