HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — An investigation continued Sunday into a shooting on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights that claimed the life of a father and left his two teenage sons with injuries.
The CHP says a passenger in a gray sedan opened fire on Luis Mendoza and his two sons, who were traveling on the eastbound side of the thoroughfare just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The 35-year-old Mendoza died. His pickup truck crashed into two cars before hitting a wall. It is not clear whether the boys were hurt by bullets or hurt in the crash.
"A witness that was actually behind both vehicles actually said the passenger in the gray compact stuck his hand out in the front passenger window with the handgun and began to fire," said Marcos Iniguez, a California Highway Patrol officer. The car then fled the scene.
All three victims were taken to County USC Medical Center where Mendoza later died.
Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspects.