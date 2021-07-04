OXNARD (CBSLA) – Patrol deputies with the Oxnard Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the 2100 block of East Gonzalez Road that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a loaded handgun.
The driver of the pick-up truck, Luis Ornelas, was determined to be on searchable probation, according to Oxnard PD. During the search, the passenger, Julio Cervantes, was arrested for felony possession of a loaded 9mm P80 handgun.
Ornelas was arrested for being a being a felon with in possession of ammunition.
Investigators at Oxnard PD are urging anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity to contact the department at 805-385-7600 or online at the Oxnard Police Department Website.