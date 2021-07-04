VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a robbery in Ventura.
The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Greenock Lane. It was there that officers responded to a report of a robbery.
When they arrived, they learned that two victims in a car were confronted by a man who brandished a knife.
Both victims subsequently had their watches stolen by the suspect, who fled in a dark-colored sedan.
Officers located the suspected vehicle and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery. He was identified as Christopher Hernandez.
Prior to the robbery, authorities say Hernandez showed the victims his gang tattoo and claimed he was a member of a gang.
Hernandez was subsequently booked.