Downtown on Hope Street is Prank, LA’s first walk-up bar. Because of this, it was able to manage better than most during the pandemic. However, they couldn’t be happier to finally invite everyone inside, as well as outside, to their neighborhood bar/restaurant. With floor to ceiling windows, the space is open, breezy and full of light – perfect for our Cali climate.

For Inside SoCal, they whipped up a 4th of July cocktail (and mocktail option) called “Beyond the Beach” featuring El Sativo añejo tequila. To download the recipe for the cocktail, click HERE. Please drink responsibly.

And for those interested in the non-alcoholic version of the recipe, click HERE.

If you make it downtown to Prank, Bar Manager Brendon Williams recommends ordering up some of their boneless spicy wings and spicy cauliflower to chase down your “Beyond the Beach.” They are open on the 4th of July, so stop on by!

1100 South Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

213 493 4786

Prankbar.com

Cookbook Market – pack the ultimate 4th of July picnic

Cookbook Market is a neighborhood gem with locations in both Highland Park and Echo Park. Inside SoCal stopped by knowing they would be the perfect stop to load up for our 4th of July picnic. From fresh produce, to daily baked fresh bread, grab ‘n’ go sandwiches, pastries, flowers, cheeses and even boutique wines (Highland Park only), their carefully curated offerings are procured with quality and sustainability in mind.

Open daily 8am-8pm. Visit cookbookla.com for details on product offerings.

ECHO PARK:

1549 Echo Park Avenue

(213) 250-1900

HIGHLAND PARK:

5611 N. Figueroa Street

(323) 507-2051