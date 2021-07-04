COMPTON (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on West 156th Street and South Barclay Avenue around 5:46 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
Deputies rushed into the home with guns drawn. Officers said that one man was shot and killed, and that he was lying outside when they arrived at the scene.READ MORE: 1,000-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Gorman, 10% Containment; Evacuations Ordered For Hungry Valley Recreation Area
Attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.READ MORE: Fatima Johnson Found Deceased, Bound, Gagged And Rolled In Blanket In Her Home; Homicide Investigation Underway
No information regarding the circumstances of the shooting have been released or whether deputies have any suspects in the incident.MORE NEWS: Families Across The Southland Are Gathering Outdoors To Enjoy Fourth Of July