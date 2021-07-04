CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
COMPTON (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on West 156th Street and South Barclay Avenue around 5:46 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Deputies rushed into the home with guns drawn. Officers said that one man was shot and killed, and that he was lying outside when they arrived at the scene.

Attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

No information regarding the circumstances of the shooting have been released or whether deputies have any suspects in the incident.

