By CBSLA Staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Officials at the California Highway Patrol are confirming a car-to-car shooting on the the eastbound 60 Freeway at 7th Street that caused a collision, with at least three people injured.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:35 p.m. The suspect, who is still at large, is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Camry or Corolla, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

According to a CHP tweet, all lanes on the eastbound 60 Freeway at 7th Street, along with the northbound and southbound 605 transitions to the eastbound 60 Freeway will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.