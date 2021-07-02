AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — The 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills was shut down for several hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning after a driver saw what they thought was a suspicious package.
At around 8 p.m., a driver reported seeing a suspicious package along the 101 Freeway near Kanan road, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
At around 9 p.m., CHP shut down both sides of the freeway at the Palo Comado bridge overpass at Chesebro Road, backing up traffic for miles. CHP also said it was investigating if fireworks had been set off in the area.
A bomb squad was called to the scene.
Between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday, both sides of the 101 Freeway were reopened.
The circumstances of the incident were not immediately released. It’s unclear if anything dangerous was found.
US-101 is STILL CLOSED in BOTH directions in Agoura Hills. We do NOT have an ETA for reopening yet. Use SR-23 to SR-118 or PCH and the canyons to detour around this closure. Thank you for your patience.
