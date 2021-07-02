LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that extra officers will be out in force over the Fourth of July holiday weekend to look for intoxicated motorists.
“Follow the speed limit, designate a sober driver and be thoughtful of others on the road also going to visit family and friends this weekend,” said traffic Officer Don Inman. “Help make the Independence Day holiday safer for everyone by being calm, courteous and patient when traveling.”READ MORE: Holiday Weekend Getaway Begins As Travelers Rush Roads, Air Ahead Of Fourth Of July
On Friday night, the LAPD plans the following DUI checkpoints:READ MORE: Riverside, Orange First Responders Heading To Site Of Florida Condo Collapse
- 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue, Florence and Central avenues, La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard, Roscoe and Reseda boulevards;
- 7 p.m. and midnight at Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue.
Meanwhile, DUI saturation patrols are planned for Saturday between:
- noon and 8 p.m. in the 77th Street area;
- Saturday 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday in the Hollenbeck, Pacific and South Bureau areas.
On Sunday, a DUI saturation patrol is planned between noon and 8 p.m. in the Foothill area.MORE NEWS: Look: Toyota Prius With Satellite Dish Mounted To Hood Stopped By CHP
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)