POMONA (CBSLA) — A Pomona man faces charges of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl who had been in foster care.
Jose Ruiz-Cuadros, 56, was arrested Monday, following an investigation last year by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities didn't specify where the girl's foster home was located, or how Ruiz-Cuadros gained access to her. But detectives discovered the girl had been sexually abused multiple time while she was 7 years old.
Ruiz-Cuadros was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and is being held on $250,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
Detectives have not found evidence that Ruiz-Cuadros had inappropriate contact with other foster children in the home at this time, authorities said.
Anyone with information about Ruiz-Cuadros or the investigation can contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada at (909) 387-3615.