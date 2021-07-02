LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three members of a South Los Angeles family were accused of illegally providing immigration services relating to residency or work permit documentation.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said Friday that the suspects allegedly scammed dozens of immigrants, leading to some getting unknowingly processed for deportation.

63-year-old Oscar Mauricio Gil was charged with 19 felony counts of grand theft and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

67-year-old Judith Gil is charged with 31 counts of felony grand theft, three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of extortion.

39-year-old Minerva Gil was charged with 22 felony counts of grand theft and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to Gascón’s office, between Jan. 1, 2008, and June 2021, the three suspects worked under the business name FJA and Associates.

Gascón’s office said they filed invalid political asylum cases, which resulted in a majority of the victims being processed for deportation.

Altogether, the group was accused of scamming $101,128 from 38 victims, according to a statement from Gascón.

Their arraignment was delayed until Sept. 9 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The District Attorney’s Office was continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with similar complaints was encouraged to call the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs hotline at 213-974-1452.

