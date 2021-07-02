NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Weather forecasters warned Friday that higher surf and stronger rip currents are coming to Orange County and other south-facing beaches, increasing danger for Fourth of July weekend crowds.
The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement that will be effective from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening.
Surf of three to five feet is expected, with the highest on south-facing beaches.
"Strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions," the NWS said. "Larger waves can wash people off rocks and jetties."
Waves could hit six to 10 feet at The Wedge in Newport Beach, said Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke.
Anyone who goes into the ocean is urged to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower and check in with the lifeguard about current conditions, O’Rourke said.
To escape a rip current, people should swim sideways or parallel to the shore rather than attempting to swim directly to shore.
