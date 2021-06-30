CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) — A teenage boy was flown to a hospital after being bitten by a shark while kayaking in the waters off Catalina Island.
Los Angeles County Lifeguard paramedic boat crews responded to a medical emergency at Parson's Landing on Catalina Island at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and found a 15-year-old boy had sustained an apparent shark bite.
Authorities said the boy had been kayaking with his father when their boat was bumped by a shark. During the encounter, the teen reached into the water and his hand was bitten by the shark.
The size and type of shark was not known.
The teen was flown in stable condition to a local area hospital to undergo surgery. The father was not injured.
The ocean was cleared and closed a mile in each direction of the site of the attack, and the closure will remain in place for at least 24 hours. Los Angeles County Fire Lifeguard officials say they have also notified the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard of the incident. A shark expert from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography has also been requested to identify the size and type of shark.