LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will be the keynote speaker at Loyola Marymount University’s 109th commencement next month at SoFi Stadium, it was announced Tuesday.
"Ms. Davis' journey as actor and activist — filled with integrity and purpose — is one that we are eager to share with our students, faculty and LMU community, for it resonates with our mission and elevates our vision as a university with global reach and impact," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder.
The July 31 ceremony will be held for LMU's undergraduate, graduate and LMU Loyola Law School Classes of both 2020 and 2021.
Davis is a member of the elite group of actors who have achieved the triple-crown of acting — Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards. She’s also the most nominated Black female actor in Academy Award history.
She is a graduate of Rhode Island College and The Julliard School, which both have awarded the actress honorary doctorate degrees.
