SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked Monday to contain the Peak Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service and San Bernardino County firefighters responded to reports of the fire burning on Old Waterman Canyon Rd., off Highway 18 near San Bernardino just after 11 a.m.
By 12:55 p.m., the fire had burned 34 acres and was threatening structures. Crews were able to stop the forward progress of flames by 1:43 p.m.
About 150 firefighters were working to contain the flames along with 14 aircrafts. One firefighter was being treated for a heat-related injury.
Highway 18 was closed between Highway 138 and 40th Street and was expected to remain closed for a few hours.
All north and southbound traffic was also closed at Waterman Avenue and 40th Street, as well as Waterman Avenue and 48th Street until further notice.
The public was asked to avoid the area of Waterman Canyon.
The cause of the fire was under investigation