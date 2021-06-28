MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A moving company reportedly went silent after taking payment from a Mission Viejo family and skipping out on their move-in day.
The family paid a $5,000 deposit to get their stuff out of state to Georgia and three days before move-in day, there was no word from the company.
“We thought we were going to moving in a couple of days” said resident Steve Ruppe. “They were listed on the U.S. Department of Transportation.”
Ruppe was in constant contact with California Relocation Systems, but later realized the company has gone out of business.
Now the family is out thousands of dollars and is struggling to find another mover because many companies are booked months in advance.
Another concern they have is that they know they’re not the only people who’ve dealt with issues as online reviews show other runins with the company.
"We don't have anything in their storage, but I'm wondering if other people may have contracted with the same ompany and have things in storage that they expect to have delivered at some point," Ruppe said.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has not yet responded to request for comment from CBS Los Angeles.