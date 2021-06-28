EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three children were found dead Monday at a home in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue, in the Belvedere Gardens area, at about 12:45 p.m. for reports of two children not breathing.

When the deputies arrived, they found three children — two boys and one girl — under the age of three unresponsive in a bedroom. Authorities attempted lifesaving measures, but the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is very heartbreaking, it is for everybody in the neighborhood,” Rosalinda Higgins, a neighbor, said. “We all have to go through this really feeling bad for the kids especially, they were babies.”

Authorities did not immediately release the children’s names or manner of death, though the department described it as “suspicious.”

LASD Homicide Bureau Lt. Charles Calderaro said a 28-year-old woman, identified as the children’s biological mother, was a person of interest in the case and has been taken into custody where she was being questioned. There was no immediate information on the children’s father, who a family member said was also talking to police.

“It’s pretty hard to determine what really happened,” the uncle of the children said. “I mean, because, I know her. I know she would do anything for those kids, and that’s what’s so hard to understand what happened.”

Authorities said there was no history of calls to the home.

Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose district includes East L.A. said in a statement that she was “devastated” to hear of the deaths.

“It is a horrifying situation and my office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Children and Family Services to launch a full investigation into the brutal murder of these three innocent children,” the statement said. “My office is also leveraging County resources to provide counseling and support for the family and neighboring residents.

“Support services are also being extended to the firefighters and first responders who were the first ones on-site and witnessed this travesty,” the statement continued. “Although I wish this never occurred, we must do everything possible to ensure no other child endures such a tragedy.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a report online at lacrimestoppers.org.