LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Chaos ensued in downtown Long Beach when a shooter from a moving vehicle sprayed bullets at a group of people, including a teenage boy.
The drive-by shooting injured three people, including a 13-year-old boy, and unfolded Saturday night in a crowded area outside a restaurant near the Pike Outlets
Of the injured, two were stable and a third person was said to be in critical condition.
One of the bullets struck the Hooters establishment, and sent people running for cover.
The shooting unfolded just after 7 p.m., prompting witnesses to flag down officers in the area.
"From what I understand, it was a very chaotic scene. Thank God we had several officers on the spot, and our officers are amazing. They reacted quickly. We have someone of interest detained that we think may be responsible for this horrific crime. We have several people detained. From my understanding, at least three," Chief Robert Luna, the Long Beach Police Chief, said.
No motive was immediately known.