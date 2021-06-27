LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California was bracing for what the National Weather Service was calling a “dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave.

Temperatures Sunday and into the work-week were expected to be hot, including into the triple-digits for parts of the Southland. Inland temperatures were expected to be well above-average.

A heat advisory and excessive heat warnings were expected to take effect Sunday and into Monday. The warmest valley spots were expected to see temperatures of 105, and 113 for Palm Springs. The hot air mass was expected to blanket most of the West Coast, causing elevated fire weather.

“We will have an increase in monsoonal moisture Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and we have the potential for some thunderstorms to develop, now this is especially for the mountains and the desert but we are keeping the chance in the forecast for pretty much all areas. That’s going to be especially for Wednesday and Thursday,” said Alex Biston, a weather caster for CBS Los Angeles.

Starting Sunday, fire officials say they are expecting elevated fire danger as temperatures pick up.

“We are six weeks earlier in seeing the level of dried out brush, low humidity in the actual plants itself. Low amounts of moisture and humidity in those plants because we didn’t have much rain,” said Jonathan Matheny, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “A plant is simply fuel so now we’ve got more fuel that’s ready to ignite now than in the past at this same time.”

Fire officials will be paying special attention to the Antelope Valley, including the areas of Lancaster, Palmdale, and Pearblossom.

Temperatures are expected to cool through the middle of the week.