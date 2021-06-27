LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A brutal robbery and beating that left the victim with a broken leg was caught on nearby security video.
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of East Peace Street, at around 12:49 p.m., regarding reports of a robbery of a person.
Investigators learned that the victim, a woman, was walking down the street when two other adult females approached her and tried to take her purse. The victim held onto her purse was the two women battered her, took her wallet and then fled on foot.READ MORE: Fire Crews Battling 1,200 Acre ShellFire On Interstate 5 And Grapevine Road
The suspects are both still at-large and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery and assault is urged to call the LBPD’s Robbery Detectives at 562-570-7464. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or online at LA Crime Stoppers.