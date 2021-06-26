DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Reports suggest 24-year-old Wynne Lee, charged with accessory after the fact in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange on May 21, has been released after making bail.

The 24-year-old, who investigators believe was driving the car when her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, charged with murder, shot Leos while he was in the backseat of his mother’s car, on the way to kindergarten, recently had her bail reduced from $500,000 to $100,00.

Lee will be required to surrender her passport, she will not be allowed to drive, leave the state without permission or have any contact with her boyfriend and co-defendant, Marcus Anthony Eriz. Lee will also be required to be under GPS monitoring.

In agreeing to reduce bail, Orange County Superior Court Judge Larry Yellin noted that Lee is not personally accused of committing any type of violent act and has no criminal history. However, he noted that even after the fatal shooting, she allowed Eriz to continue riding in her car with a gun, which he allegedly brandished at another motorist days after Aiden’s death.

Yellin called her actions “absolutely concerning.”

“Allowing that gun and that person back in her car and committing what appears to be another crime … that is concerning when I consider the danger to the public and to the victim,” Yellin said.