NORWALK (CBSLA) – One person suffered major injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Norwalk early Saturday, triggered by a car crashing into the center divider of the transition road from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway to the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway.
The crash occurred at 3:25 a.m. and paramedics rushed the injured person to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The initial crash sparked another crash involving at least five other vehicles, the CHP said.
There were no other people transported to any area hospitals, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
