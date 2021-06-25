COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The Who’s Roger Daltrey has canceled his U.S. solo tour planned for August and September, including his show at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, he announced Friday.
"When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA, I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," the 77-year-old singer said in a Facebook post.
"I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies," said Daltry. "I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right."
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.
Those who purchased tickets at the OC Fair Box Office at the Pacific Amphitheatre should bring them back to the box office for a refund, or email pacampinfo@ocfair.com to arrange a refund by mailing the tickets back.
