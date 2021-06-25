LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was a big step taken Friday afternoon in the effort to get more South Los Angeles residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
A pop-up vaccine clinic offered nearly 400 vaccines for the community.
The Center For Family Health and Education hosted the event and said South L.A. residents are some of the most vulnerable right now.
The clinic targeted recycling workers who said their long work hours make it a challenge to get vaccinated.
"We're making it very simple by educating them, by being out here where they work, and hopefully making it more accessible and easier for them — removing all the obstacles to get the vaccine," said Cesar Landeros with the Center For Family Health and Education.
Event organizers said that after learning more about the vaccine, workers agreed to get the sho and even brought their family members along with them.