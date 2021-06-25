CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WHITTIER (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a multivehicle crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier early Friday morning.

The wreck occurred at 2:28 a.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near the Rose Hills Road exit.

At least five vehicles and big-rig were involved, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. One car crashed into a center divider and a truck went down an embankment.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway were shut down. They remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.