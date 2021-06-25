LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Health Services Friday was seeking information about an unidentified man being treated at a local hospital.
The man was found injured on Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast L.A. on Monday and was brought to a local hospital with no documentation or evidence of his identity in his possession.
He is described as a Black man in his mid-30s with brown eyes and black hair in a buzzcut. He is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.
The hospital said he appeared toned and well-groomed with no visible tattoos. When he was brought into the hospital, he was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, tan cloth belt, black leather Adidas sneakers with white stripes and a black puffy winter coat.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the county at 424-306-6307.