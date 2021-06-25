FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a 33-year-old Fullerton man.
The fatal crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. last Wednesday in the 2100 block of Orangethorpe Avenue near State College Boulevard. Officers responding to the scene found an unresponsive man with serious injuries.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Thomas Carrillo. A Gofundme page raising money for Carrillo's burial says he is survived by a 7-year-old son.
A preliminary investigation determined that Carrillo may have been on a skateboard in the westbound lanes of Orangethorpe when he was struck. The vehicle did not stop and continued driving down Orangethorpe.
Very little information was available about the suspect vehicle, even though Fullerton police investigators were able to recover surveillance video that partially captured the collision and the suspect fleeing the scene. The vehicle was described only as a dark, 4-door sedan and likely has front-end damage from the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Fullerton police Investigator C. Keen at (714) 738-6812.