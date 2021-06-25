PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A fire ripped through an RV on the side of the road in Pacoima Friday evening.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire burning on San Fernando Road and Hollywood Way near the Burbank airport.
Views from SKY2 showed the RV was totally gutted and charred from the flames.
LAFD was able to stop the flames from spreading to any surrounding brush.
LAFD was able to stop the flames from spreading to any surrounding brush.

A section of San Fernando Road was closed while fire crews mopped up.
It was not immediately clear what started the fire.