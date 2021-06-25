CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A fire ripped through an RV on the side of the road in Pacoima Friday evening.

(credit: CBSLA)

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire burning on San Fernando Road and Hollywood Way near the Burbank airport.

READ MORE: 'We Took Some Big Hits': West Hollywood Starting To Recover From Pandemic Closures

Views from SKY2 showed the RV was totally gutted and charred from the flames.

READ MORE: South LA Pop-Up Clinic Helps Workers Get Vaccinated Against COVID

LAFD was able to stop the flames from spreading to any surrounding brush.

A section of San Fernando Road was closed while fire crews mopped up.

MORE NEWS: Los Angeles County Health Services Seeks Public's Help Identifying Hospital Patient

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.