LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an Extreme Heat Warning Thursday for the Santa Clarita, Antelope and west San Fernando valleys.

In the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley, the heat warning will begin on Saturday and go until Tuesday. In the west San Fernando Valley, the heat warning will begin on Sunday and go until Tuesday.

Additionally, a Heat Alert has been issued for the East San Fernando Valley from Sunday through Tuesday, the East San Gabriel Valley from Sunday through Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Basin from Monday through Tuesday.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness and to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

People were also reminded to never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if they see a child or pet in a car alone.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers.

Find a location near you here.