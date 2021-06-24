LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For a limited time, McDonald’s has added free COVID vaccinations to their menu.
McDonald's has teamed with the California Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at 70 locations across the state.
Pop-up clinics will be available at locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties and seven other counties across the state.
People who receive a vaccine at McDonald’s will also get a coupon for one free menu item as a thank you for doing their part.
No appointment or health insurance is required and walk-ups are welcome at all locations.
Visit CAMcDevents.com for locations, dates and times.