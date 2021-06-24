LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Auto Show will return to the downtown Convention Center in November, organizers announced Thursday.
Organizers said the show will operate “in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”READ MORE: Moreno Valley Man Charged With Felony Assault For Allegedly Brandishing Handgun And Threatening Motorists
“We are proud to be an integral part of L.A. culture and a must-attend event on the calendar,” Auto Show owner/CEO Lisa Kaz said in a statement. “With California and L.A. County opening up, we’re committed to delivering a knock-out show to give SoCal an experience to look forward to and a dynamic environment for automakers and lifestyle brands to inform and entertain in.
“This year, visitors will have the broadest range of cars, trucks and SUVs all in one place so they can get their hands on everything from electric to gas vehicles — all while reconnecting with friends and family in a safe and comfortable environment.”READ MORE: Supporters Of LA County District Attorney George Gascón Recall Effort To Gather In Whittier Thursday
The L.A. Auto Show runs for 12 days from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28.
Tickets will go on sale later this summer.MORE NEWS: Joseph Maez Charged In Long Beach Crash That Killed Man In Wheelchair
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)