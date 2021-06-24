HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested and $3.5 million worth of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl have been seized in an investigation into a large drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington Beach.
Two unidentified suspects and drugs with an estimated wholesale value of $3.5 million have been seized so far as a result of the 30-day investigation.
Huntington Beach police say they got word of drug pick-ups happening elsewhere in Orange County, the Inland Empire, and large shipments going across state lines into New York during their ongoing investigation of a drug trafficking operation based out of Mexico. One suspect arrested in Compton was found to be in possession of two kilos of cocaine and faces charges of possession with intent to sell.
The second suspect was stopped in San Bernardino County with the help of California Highway Patrol, and was found to have a huge cache of narcotics, including 138 kilos of cocaine and heroin, 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. That person faces charges of transportation and possession with intent to sell.
Police say the investigation into the drug trafficking organization is ongoing, so the suspects names and further details were not released Thursday.