LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hermosa Beach’s outdoor dining and retail program will continue through the end of the year, city officials announced Thursday.
The Hermosa Beach City Council voted Tuesday to extend the outdoor dining and retail program, as well as the downtown lane reconfiguration program, which creates the space for businesses to expand into public space.READ MORE: FTC Sending Out Refund Checks To Victims Of Los Angeles-Based A1 DocPrep Inc., Streamlined Marketing
The decision was made after a survey showed 71% of respondents supported the continuation of the programs.
The survey also found that 62% of respondents support keeping the lane reconfiguration project permanently.READ MORE: Extreme Heat Warning Issued For Santa Clarita, Antelope And San Fernando Valleys This Weekend
“COVID-19 challenged our local businesses and extending our lane reconfiguration and expanded outdoor dining and retail will help them recover as we refine our efforts and consider whether to carry them forward long-term,” said Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey.
During the pandemic, the city issued more than 60 permits for temporary outdoor dining and retail expansions and waived encroachment fees and parking requirements.
In May, the Los Angeles City Council voted to explore making its “Al Fresco” dining program permanent.MORE NEWS: Huntington Beach Police Arrest 2, Seize $3.5 Million Worth Of Drugs In Ongoing Investigation Into Mexico-Based Trafficking Group
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)