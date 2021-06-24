LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing several restaurants in Long Beach and committing other crimes was arrested, police announced Thursday.
Detectives determined through surveillance images and recordings that Corey James Swayney was responsible for at least eight robberies between Sunday and Monday, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.READ MORE: 71-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Cultivating 300 Illegal Cannabis Plants
During each robbery, the man entered each restaurant through the front door, then stole money and electronics, police said.READ MORE: Original 'SNL' Cast Member Laraine Newman Sits For 2nd Day Of Testimony In Durst Trial
Swayney, a Long Beach resident, was arrested Wednesday, police said. He was booked for commercial burglary and an outstanding warrant. His bail was set at $550,000.
An investigation into the robberies is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call the LBPD Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: 70-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Reported Missing Near Gardena
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)