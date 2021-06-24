STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A cat allegedly taken by a delivery driver last week from her Studio City neighborhood was back home Thursday night.
"So many people have been helping out and posting and sharing and everything about Hog, so I just wanted to give everybody an update on what's going on," Patrick Lewis said in a video posted to Facebook that showed him holding up the cat.
Lewis said he started looking for his beloved feline last week, and quickly learned that Hog had in fact been taken by a food delivery driver.
Security video from a neighbor’s house caught the moment when Hog was picked up and placed in the back of a vehicle. Another neighbor identified the driver as their Uber Eats driver.
"For me, it's heartbreaking to see," Lewis told CBSLA on Sunday. "That's my little girl being kidnapped pretty much. That's what it looked like to me."
It was not immediately clear why the driver took the cat, but after putting out the call for help on social media and local media, Hog was safely back home.