LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tech giant Apple opened a new store Thursday morning in a historic building in downtown Los Angeles after it underwent an extensive renovation.
There was a long line outside the store, located in the iconic Tower Theatre building at 8th Street and Broadway, as the grand opening took place. Apple CEO Tim Cook was on hand to officially open the doors. He welcomed the crowd inside, many of whom stopped for selfies.READ MORE: Final Missing Cow Which Escaped Meatpacking Plant Found In South El Monte Park; Songwriter Diane Warren Pays For Cow's Life To Be Spared
The Tower Theatre building, which opened back in 1927, has been newly renovated and restored. The theatre had sat mostly empty since 1988.READ MORE: UCLA Researchers To Lead Public Health Assessment Of Communities Surrounding Inglewood Oil Fields
Since leasing the building, Apple worked with the city of L.A. to renovate it and give it a full seismic upgrade. Apple said it worked with preservationists to use techniques such as 3D laser scans and forensic paint studies to replicate the original colors and textures of the old theatre.MORE NEWS: At Least One Killed, 51 Unaccounted For After Multi-Story Building Partially Collapses In South Florida
This marks Apple’s 26th store in the L.A. metro area. It will employ about 100 people. Apple said the store will also serve as a cultural and media center to host events for the television, film and movie industries.