LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship during its 13-year existence.

“The only thing comparable is sex trafficking,” Spears told the judge Wednesday, alleging that her doctors watch her undress, draw an average of eight vials of blood from her a week, and have her on six types of medication.

Spears also said her father and anyone involved in the conservatorship should be “in jail.”

“I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied. I feel left alone,” Spears said.

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t allow her to. She told the court she’s being forced to take birth control against her will.

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car,” Spears said.

In the written speech that lasted more than 20 minutes, Spears revealed many details that have been carefully guarded for years by the court.

When an attorney representing her co-conservator said the hearing and transcript should be kept sealed if private medical information was to be revealed, Spears shouted her down to say her words should be public.

More than 100 fans from the so called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney’s life!”

One fan inside the courtroom cried and occasionally clapped during the remarks.

Spears said she has not felt heard in any of her previous appearances before the court, all of which were kept sealed from the public.

The judge thanked her for her remarks, which she called “courageous,” but made no further comment.