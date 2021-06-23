LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A homeless man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after an argument with a homeless woman outside a Ralphs grocery store near the La Brea Tar Pits.
The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. in front of the Ralphs market at 5601 Wilshire Blvd, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
Officer Cooper stated that the woman produced a gun during the argument, shot the man and fled before police arrived. The victim, whose name was not released, but was described as being approximately 45-years-old, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.
The woman is said to be around 50-years-old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a red-orange dress with a floral print, black pants and was carrying a black bag.
Authorities said the woman was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. in the same area.
