HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Bowl is giving out free concert tickets to the first 400 people to get vaccinated at its pop-up COVID clinic.
The free vaccines will be available on Sunday, June 27 and Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl to all who are eligible.
The first 400 individuals vaccinated will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a 2021 concert.
The voucher may be redeemed for the concert tickets that same day at the Box Office on site. A selection of concert dates and performances will be available.
Those vaccinated after the first 400 and people who are already vaccinated will be entered into a random drawing for 100 pairs of tickets to a 2021 concert.
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. People can either walk up or schedule an appointment ahead of time.
Parking for the clinic is free and people should enter the main entrance of the Hollywood Bowl, off Highland Avenue.
