CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A high-speed chase of a suspected stolen Foothill Transit vehicle ended shortly before 10 p.m. on the 101 Freeway near Lewis Road in Camarillo.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Pomona area, and the pursuit began in Glendale after officers with the Glendale Police Department noticed the vehicle driving through the city.
The driver then got onto the 101 Freeway heading westbound at high rates of speed, driving through the San Fernando Valley where California Highway Patrol took over, then Thousand Oaks, before suddenly pulling over on the freeway and being taken into custody by CHP officers without incident.