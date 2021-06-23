LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Elton John announced Wednesday that the last two concerts he ever plays in North America will take place at Dodger Stadium in November of 2022.

The 74-year-old John took to social media to release new dates for his ongoing tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

He will close the North American portion of the tour with two shows at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022.

Tickets for the shows go on sale June 30.

“I’m coming to you today with an announcement that I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life,” John said in a video posted to Twitter. “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

In October of 1975, John played two sold out shows at Dodger Stadium. He was the first musician to have performed at Dodger Stadium since the Beatles in 1966. Just prior to those shows, he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.