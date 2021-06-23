EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck 2.49 miles north of El Segundo Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor happened shortly after 5 p.m. and could be felt throughout the Los Angeles area with people on Twitter reporting they could feel it in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and even North Hollywood.
According to USGS, the quake was at a depth of about 7 miles and was initially reported as a 3.4 magnitude temblor.
In a tweet, Dr. Lucy Jones said the quake was “pretty run on the mill.”
She went on to say that it was near, but not on the strike-slip Newport-Inglewood fault and was caused by "thrust motion."

Today's M3.6 NNE of El Segundo is pretty run of the mill. Near but not on the strike-slip Newport-Inglewood fault. Like the Lennox M4.0 on April 5, this one is thrust motion.
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2021
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though crews at Los Angeles International Airport were said to be checking the airfield and facilities “as a precaution.”