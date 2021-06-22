BIG BEAR CITY (CBSLA) — A single-engine plane crashed and caught fire while trying to land Tuesday at Big Bear City Airport, FAA officials said.
A Piper PA-28 was trying to land at the Big Bear City Airport at about 1:25 p.m. when it crashed, and caught fire, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. Two people were on board.
The pilot and passenger on board were rescued by residents in the area, and have been flown to area hospitals in unknown condition.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.