LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s Board of Supervisors have unanimously passed an extension to the eviction moratorium that is set to expire at the state and federal level in eight days.
Los Angeles County’s renters will continue to be protected from eviction until Sept. 30. However, the board wants renters to begin applying for state and local relief, and help landlords whose tenants are not paying rent.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the state will pay off all past-due rent that went unpaid due to people being out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s unclear whether evictions proceedings will be allowed to resume after June 30, when the state eviction moratorium is set to expire.
The COVID-19 pandemic sent the nation into a tailspin, forcing businesses across all industries to close or severely restrict their operations, and millions of people were laid off. But even as California has lifted all its coronavirus restrictions, workers are still struggling to pay back rent, which for some is as high as $30,000.