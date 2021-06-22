SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway into an ugly incident between two San Diego-area high school basketball teams in which tortillas were thrown at some of the Latino athletes.

The incident happened Saturday night, after Coronado High School beat the predominantly Latino team from Orange Glen High School 60-57 in overtime.

A Medium post recounting the incident said Coronado head coach JD Laaperi began screaming insults at Orange Glen’s head coach Chris Featherly after his team was declared the champions. Tensions had already been high following an altercation at a previous game between the two teams over a disputed shot clock violation, according to the post.

Cell phone video shows tortillas being thrown from Coronado’s side of the gym, and the Medium post included screenshots of social media posts that included images of Coronado High School students holding bags of tortillas. The original images were posted by Coronado High School’s ASB, but have since been taken down.

Laaperi described the incident as “a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature.”

Unfortunately a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature. I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action. — JD Laaperi (@jdlaaperi) June 20, 2021

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller has issued an apology, saying he was appalled to learn of the “unsportsmanlike conduct which included throwing tortillas at our visitors from Orange Glen.”

“This behavior is reprehensible. We cannot allow anyone in our community to be made to feel unwelcome and we send our deep and sincere apology to the Orange Glen Community. The individuals who participated in these actions do not reflect our school district’s values. I want to make it clear that there is no place for such conduct in Coronado Unified School District,” his statement read in part.

There are now calls for the Coronado team to be stripped of its title. A statement from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) says they have commenced a review into the incident and, after working with the administration of both high schools, they will determine the appropriate next steps.